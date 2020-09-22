Insider Selling: Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Sells 277 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $18,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Francis J. Murphy sold 145 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $9,903.50.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 120 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $8,101.20.

On Monday, August 17th, Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. 445,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACIA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

