Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 7,352 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $110,353.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,142. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 454.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

