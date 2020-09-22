Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 7,352 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $110,353.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,142. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.23.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Recommended Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.