Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells 842 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,968.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COUP traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,835. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.32 and its 200 day moving average is $229.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. FBN Securities increased their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

