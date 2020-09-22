Insider Selling: Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) CEO Sells 638,000 Shares of Stock

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00.
FROG traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. 1,042,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.46. Frogads Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $77.00.
About Frogads
