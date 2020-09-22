Insider Selling: Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) CEO Sells 638,000 Shares of Stock

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00.

FROG traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. 1,042,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.46. Frogads Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

