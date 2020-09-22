Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,569. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

