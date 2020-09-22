Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 3,829 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 56,626 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

