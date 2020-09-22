Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $162,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $175,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $162,300.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $175,200.00.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 1,423,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Yext by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yext by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

