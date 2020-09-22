Insureum (ISR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $428,867.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Insureum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $891,491.17 and approximately $428,867.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insureum

Insureum launched on March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

