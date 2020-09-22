Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $351.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

Intuit stock opened at $307.70 on Friday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 215.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

