Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVA opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69. Inventiva has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.95.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.