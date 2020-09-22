Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. 139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.