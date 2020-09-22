Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12. 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 17,431.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

