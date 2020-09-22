Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.48. 6,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 16,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

