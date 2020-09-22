Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $61.26. Approximately 838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

