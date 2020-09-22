InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 71.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

