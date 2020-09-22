Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,385.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001268 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $19,385.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.01396069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00193063 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

