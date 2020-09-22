IRISnet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.70 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $40.11 million and $5.70 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00225299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00085169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.01395354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00191814 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,054,144 coins and its circulating supply is 835,436,975 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

