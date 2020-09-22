iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Shares Down 2.1%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.20. 5,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.66% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

