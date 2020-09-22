iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Price Down 7.6%

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $23.03. 98,842,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 35,160,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 122.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $197,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

