iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.47 and last traded at $61.26. 22,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 35,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

