iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) were down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 548,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 414,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.