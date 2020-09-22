Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

ITI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 5,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $170.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 40.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 751,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 218,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 133,673 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 58,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.