IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Down 9.7%

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares dropped 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 1,624,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 778,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

The stock has a market cap of $508.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in IVERIC bio by 154.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 152.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,142 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 333.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $8,898,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

