Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc (CVE:JZR) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 3,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $541,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cadmium, and antimony ores. The company primarily holds interest in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

