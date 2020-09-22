JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €19.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.37 ($20.43).

JCDecaux stock opened at €14.47 ($17.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.77. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

