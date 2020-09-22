Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.51. 662,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 812,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

