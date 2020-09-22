JMP Securities Boosts Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $38.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Azure Power Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 0.58. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. Analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

