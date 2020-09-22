John P. Sauerland Sells 15,000 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,741. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Argus cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after buying an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

