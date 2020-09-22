Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378 over the last ninety days. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 278,939 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

