JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $91.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ball by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ball by 79.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 246,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 169.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.