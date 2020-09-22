JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $250.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.62.

DG stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day moving average is $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,965 shares of company stock valued at $18,207,488 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

