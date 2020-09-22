JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) Increases Dividend to GBX 25 Per Share

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Russian Securities’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JRS stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 602 ($7.87). 2,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,229. The company has a market cap of $263.56 million and a P/E ratio of -56.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 633.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 590.12. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 804 ($10.51).

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

