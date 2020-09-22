Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JDG stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,040 ($65.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.86. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 48.30 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,060 ($79.18). The company has a market capitalization of $316.47 million and a P/E ratio of 28.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,152 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,908.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JDG shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Judges Scientific from GBX 5,380 ($70.30) to GBX 5,745 ($75.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

