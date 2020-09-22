Jupiter Tops One Day Volume of $70,945.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $184,528.48 and $70,945.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00225647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.01399509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00193776 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

