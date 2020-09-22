JUST Reaches One Day Volume of $121.88 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, JUST has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $84.83 million and $121.88 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00228348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00082953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01473942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00187342 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.