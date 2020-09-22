JUST Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. JUST has a market capitalization of $86.45 million and approximately $135.04 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.01394742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00191478 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

