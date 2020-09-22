K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Trading Down 5.5%

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 4,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KPLUY shares. Scotiabank raised shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

