K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON K3C traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 147 ($1.92). 57,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,004. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.59. K3 Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

