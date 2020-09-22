K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON K3C traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 152.50 ($1.99). 161,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. K3 Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The company has a market cap of $104.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.59.

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

