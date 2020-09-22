Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Down 9.1%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) shares fell 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.94. 1,623,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,134,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $501.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

