Kcash (KCASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.40 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Kcash has a total market cap of $28.84 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

