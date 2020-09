KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $0.71 on Friday. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $51.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

