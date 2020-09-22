Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s share price dropped 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 668,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 924,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -422.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Kennametal by 33.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kennametal by 60.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

