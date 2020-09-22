KickCoin (KICK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.21 or 0.04378373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

