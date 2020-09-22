Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $11.00 at Scotiabank

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,629,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 319,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

