Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.23. 31,895,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 19,097,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 1,879,516 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,629,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after buying an additional 1,021,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 319,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 812,789 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.