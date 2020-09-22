Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Tops $40.77 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Kleros has a market cap of $40.77 million and $9.00 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,824,569 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.