Klimatas Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market cap of $22,764.41 and $247.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00448931 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021464 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012917 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010355 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001676 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.