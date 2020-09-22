Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) shares traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46. 532,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 452,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 2.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In other Knoll news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 23.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Knoll by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Knoll by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Knoll in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

