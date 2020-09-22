Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 7,505,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,823,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

